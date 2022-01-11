Douglas "Gertie" Myers
Douglas "Gertie" Myers, Sr., 79, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Myers; his son, Douglas Myers, Jr. (Barbara); his grandchildren, Amanda Roop (Dale), Tonya Curtis, Amy Foley (Drew), and Douglas "Dillon" Myers, III (Mia); great grandchildren, Autumn, Dale JR, Logan, Regan, Kenley, Tucker, Kelsey, Easton, Ty, Brantley, Libby Lyn, Cash, and Tate; siblings, Anna Brown, Margaret Brown, Dorian Myers, Jr., George Myers (Joann), Bonnie Weedon (Butch), Linda Jefferies (Cecil), Ricky Myers (Joan), Kyle Myers (Donna), Tony Myers (Diane), and Audrey Watson (Ronnie); sisters-in-law, Doris Myers, Neva Myers, Gloria Myers, and Gail Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, Dorian and Orella Myers; brothers, Lonnie Myers, Jesse Myers, Archie Myers, Wallace Myers, Calvin Myers; and one sister, Rose Willingham.
He loved his family and most of all his grandchildren. He was an avid turkey hunter and was a member of Milam Ridge Hunt Club. He was also a member of Moose Lodge #1655.
He worked in fencing for 27 years before working in cable construction for 34 years and retiring from Fiber Technologies.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Bob Ellinger and Carol Markham. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/
Interment will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to give Dr Maurer and his staff a huge thank you for the care they provided over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Gertie Myers at American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 11, 2022.