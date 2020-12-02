Earl "Rocky" Garnett
Earl "Rocky" Garnett, 55, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1964 in Fredericksburg.
Survivors include his spouse, Donna Henderson Garnett; children Curtis Garnett (Kimberly) and Collin Garnett (Savannah); grandchildren Colton, and Bristol; aunt Edith Garnett Holloway; sister; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; step-brothers Bobby McGhee (Missy) and Ronnie McGhee; in-laws Judy and Jerry Henderson. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Garnett; mother Barbara Gallahan Garnett; and step-mother Virginia "Teenie" McGhee Garnett.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hollywood Church of the Brethren & The Virginia Deer Hunters Association.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 2, 2020.