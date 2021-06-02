Earl F. Haynes Sr.
Earl F. Haynes Sr. passed away quietly on May 30, 2021 at the age of 93 in his home with loved ones by his side. He proudly served his country during WWII as a Radar Crew Chief in the United States Army Air Corps, 627th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron stationed in Guam. He served his community as a firefighter and Captain in the Quantico Fire Department before retiring in 1983. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. Earl was very fond of telling funny jokes and sharing a good laugh. He and his love of life, love of family, love of friends, and good humor will be greatly missed.
Earl and Margaret "Nuni" Fines Haynes, his wife of 63 years, raised four children. He is survived by his firstborn Earl F. Haynes Jr., his children Mark Haynes (Teresa), Amy Powell (Michael), and Margaret Nestor (Kenny). His second-born Roy "KoKo" Haynes (Sherry), his children Tammy Haynes, Tara Smith, Roy D. Haynes Jr., Victoria Evans, and Derek Haynes. His daughter Wanda Lynch (Gordon), her children Jennifer Harper (Bryan), Lisa Lynch, and Lori Stowe (Chris). His last-born Joseph R. Haynes (Gail), his children Joshua Haynes (Becca), Stephanie Payne (Thomas), and Rebekah Constien (Cody). He is also survived by 27 great grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, his brother Tim Haynes, his four sisters Virgie Corey, Cornelia Schiel, Jessie Minter, and Lucy Staples as well as his daughter-in-law Judy Brooks Haynes, Great-grandson Jeffrey Gibson, and Grandson-in-law Chris Smith (of Roanoke).
Earl's family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.