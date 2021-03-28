Menu
Edith Louella Creel
Edith Louella "Lou" Creel, 87, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her daughter Susan's home in Dale City, loving wife of the late Benjamin F. Creel, Jr.; loving mother of LuAnn Mudrak (Sam) and Susan Nestor (Steve); proud grandmother of Kimberly Knott (Brian), Cheryl Baxley and Benjamin Mudrak (Sarah); and proud great-grandmother of Adah and Alex Mudrak. She is survived by her siblings, Merle Webley (Nancy), Jack Webley and Martha Bowers.

Memorial contributions in Lou's memory may be sent to her church, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

NO FUNERAL SERVICE. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 1.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
Just read your Mom´s obituary. She was always jolly on the spot sending us birthday cards in Nov and Dec. Her name is the first one my Xmas card list. She was a wonderful and kind person. I´m sure both Susan and LuAnn and all the family members miss her. So sorry for your loss.
Park & Judy Hoovler
Friend
December 19, 2021
It saddens me to know I won´t see her again on earth but I will rejoice with her in heaven. We had kindred spirits that love the Lord. She was a beautiful woman who would help and encourage anyone. Could you share details of the celebration of life service?
Linda Shrum
March 30, 2021
