Edith Louella Creel
Edith Louella "Lou" Creel, 87, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her daughter Susan's home in Dale City, loving wife of the late Benjamin F. Creel, Jr.; loving mother of LuAnn Mudrak (Sam) and Susan Nestor (Steve); proud grandmother of Kimberly Knott (Brian), Cheryl Baxley and Benjamin Mudrak (Sarah); and proud great-grandmother of Adah and Alex Mudrak. She is survived by her siblings, Merle Webley (Nancy), Jack Webley and Martha Bowers.
Memorial contributions in Lou's memory may be sent to her church, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407.
NO FUNERAL SERVICE. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 1.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.