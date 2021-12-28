A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Edith Faison
Edith Faison, 74, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on December 20, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Apostle Raymond Faison; children, Raymond Faison, III, Stephanie Faison, Claudette Gerald (Carlton), Darrel Faison (Melissa) and Jonathan Faison (Brittany).
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Zion Church of Fredericksburg on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
Dec
29
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Church of God & True Holiness
VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of God & True Holiness
VA
Our Sincerest Condolences And Prayers To The Family In The Loss Of Your Loved OnePraying That The Grace And Comfort Of God Be With You!
Rhonda Robinson
Friend
December 29, 2021
Praying for the children, husband, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters and extended famly!!!
Kiawana Landers
Friend
December 28, 2021
With you in Spirit.
Apostle and Mrs Perry Maples
Friend
December 28, 2021
Apostolic Del. Temple Church
December 28, 2021
To the Faison and Pendleton families, my God comfort and strengthen you during this time of bereavement. Mother Faison was a jewel and always a great encouragement to me. RIH. With love and prayers, Jane and the Johnson family.
Jane Johnson
Friend
December 28, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
December 28, 2021
Our condolences to Apostle Faison, the children and the entire church family. Mother Faison was a jewel, she will be greatly missed. I will always treasure the times spent in her presence. She was a great encouragement to me. May God strengthen and comfort you. RIH. Love and prayers, Jane and the Johnson family.
Jane Johnson
December 27, 2021
TO THE FASION FAMILY, I am sending my condolences to your family. Will be in my prayer May the Holy Spirit keep and give you comfort. Otelia Ford.
Otelia Ford
Friend
December 27, 2021
Our condolences to the Faison & Pendleton family.
Sherman & Bonita Stewart
Friend
December 26, 2021
Reaching out to the children and husband. Be encouraged. God knows best. Love you all.
Mary Stallings Waller
Friend
December 25, 2021
To Pastor "Apostle" Raymond Faison and family,
Praise the Lord family and blessings to each of you. My deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers are extended to each of you during your bereavement and the homegoing of Mother "Sis" Edith.
According to Apostle Paul writings we're reminded of fighting the good fight of faith until the very end. Mother Faison "Sis Edith" fought a good fight, held onto the faith, and has finished her course."
May each of you find comfort, in knowing that others share your grief and are praying with you. Cast your care upon him "Jesus" because he cares for each of you. Praying that his grace that's sufficient, will grant each of you courage. faith and strength, in the days weeks and months ahead.