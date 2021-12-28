Edith Faison



Edith Faison, 74, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on December 20, 2021.



She is survived by her husband, Apostle Raymond Faison; children, Raymond Faison, III, Stephanie Faison, Claudette Gerald (Carlton), Darrel Faison (Melissa) and Jonathan Faison (Brittany).



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Zion Church of Fredericksburg on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.