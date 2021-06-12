Edna Earle Tyson
Edna Earle Griffis Tyson 95, of Stafford County went to be with her late husband after her third battle with Cancer. She passed away on 10th of June 2021 at her home with her loving family and friends by her side.
Edna was known by "Sally", while growing up in Widewater, Virginia. She always talked about playing in the water and never knew how to swim. She drove for years never having a driver's license. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Widewater and attended Family Worship Center in Bealeton, Virginia the last six months of her life.
Edna worked at Midway Island Post Office with her mother, Lulu Lynn Griffis and after having children, she stayed home to raise them.
Edna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is survived by her children, Bernard Lawrence Tyson, Norris (Debbie) Tyson, Ann Lawrence, Karen (Jimmy) Norman all of Stafford County. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great grandchildren and many family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her late husband Bernard L. Tyson, Mother LuLu Lynn Griffis, father William L. Griffis, brother William Lawrence Griffis, great-great grandson Cole Clark, daughter in law Marsha L. Tyson and son in law Elmer Lawrence Jr.
Family request only graveside services with no public viewing. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday June 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, Virginia with Pastor Ken Woodie and Pastors Tom & Pam Hugill officiating.
Pallbearers will be Norris Tyson, Brandon Tyson, Jerry Norman, Brandon Clark, John Waldron and Jason Washburn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mary Washington Hospice at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. Suite 401B Fredericksburg, Virginia or Stafford Animal Shelter at 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, Virginia 22554
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 12, 2021.