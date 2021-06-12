Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna Earle Tyson
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Edna Earle Tyson

Edna Earle Griffis Tyson 95, of Stafford County went to be with her late husband after her third battle with Cancer. She passed away on 10th of June 2021 at her home with her loving family and friends by her side.

Edna was known by "Sally", while growing up in Widewater, Virginia. She always talked about playing in the water and never knew how to swim. She drove for years never having a driver's license. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Widewater and attended Family Worship Center in Bealeton, Virginia the last six months of her life.

Edna worked at Midway Island Post Office with her mother, Lulu Lynn Griffis and after having children, she stayed home to raise them.

Edna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She is survived by her children, Bernard Lawrence Tyson, Norris (Debbie) Tyson, Ann Lawrence, Karen (Jimmy) Norman all of Stafford County. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great grandchildren and many family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her late husband Bernard L. Tyson, Mother LuLu Lynn Griffis, father William L. Griffis, brother William Lawrence Griffis, great-great grandson Cole Clark, daughter in law Marsha L. Tyson and son in law Elmer Lawrence Jr.

Family request only graveside services with no public viewing. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday June 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, Virginia with Pastor Ken Woodie and Pastors Tom & Pam Hugill officiating.

Pallbearers will be Norris Tyson, Brandon Tyson, Jerry Norman, Brandon Clark, John Waldron and Jason Washburn.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mary Washington Hospice at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. Suite 401B Fredericksburg, Virginia or Stafford Animal Shelter at 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, Virginia 22554

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ms. Tyson would accompany Ann and us nurses to morning breakfast at Denny's in Stafford or whereever else we chose and she was a quiet lady but had a cute smile about her. I new her since 2009 when I met Ann when I started work in the Stafford ICU and would stop over to visit at her house to see her and Ann. A wonderful lady with great history to her!
Bibiana Cloonan
Friend
June 17, 2021
Ms Edna was a sweet lady.. we called her "grandma " and she was always happy to see myself and my ( as she called him) my good looking husband!! We were only neighbors for a short time, but we grew to become very close to the family .. she´s in a much better place and we will miss her but know that we will see her again
Cathy Jarrett
Friend
June 13, 2021
Mrs. Tyson was a sweet, wonderful lady, and a great friend and neighbor to my family next door.As a young child, I will always remember her friendliness and kind nature and so devoted to her family. My sympathy goes out to her family at this sad time but just know she will be missed by all and loved so dearly for the beautiful soul she was.God bless all of you.
Mari-Anne (Mills) Caron
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results