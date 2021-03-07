Edward Davoy
Edward Davoy, 69, died Friday February 19, 2021. He was surrounded by family and made his transition from the comfort of his own home. Born and raised in upstate New York, he spent the last thirty five years in King George, VA.
Ed was a design engineer by trade but loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He began his career with ALCOA in New York. After moving to Virginia, he enjoyed the engineering work he did at General Products, and later the McK Company where he continued to work for Mr. McKann. He spent his free time in the woods, on a boat, throwing horseshoes, or with one of the many volunteer organizations he was involved in.
Ed was a member of the Carthage and Colonial Beach Elk Clubs, Massena Jaycees, Norwood Volunteer Fire Department, and the King George Knights of Columbus. He was also a certified CPR instructor, umpire for baseball and softball leagues, and a league bowler.
He is predeceased by both of his parents, William and Joan. He is also predeceased by his brother, Alfie, and his daughter, Sonya. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Darlene, as well as his daughters, Zoe (Brandon), Gabby (Larry), and Noelle (Jim). He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Zach, Jaedon, Caleb, Clyde, Tyler, Oskar, Conor, Eliza, and Vivienne as well as his siblings Bill, Judi, Pete, and Lyle.
A funeral service will be held at a later date at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ed's name to The Special Olympics
, Ronald McDonald House Charities or, if you are a New York resident, the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.