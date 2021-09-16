Menu
Edward A. Hillman Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
Edward A. Hillman, Sr.

Edward A. Hillman, Sr., 86, of Stafford County passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Commonwealth Assisted Living.

Edward was beloved by his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Jean M. Lipovich (Jay), Patricia A. Reed (Crawford), Edward A. Hillman, Jr. (Becky), and Thomas M. Hillman; grandchildren Bianca Albone, Brandon Bledsoe (Jenn), Melissa Lipovich, Alexa Bledsoe, Erin Lipovich, Katie Jones, Nicole Beckham, and Heather Roan; brother Thomas Baxter; and brother-in-law Thomas M. Hind (Marion).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Helen (Hind) Hillman; daughter, Sandra J. Bledsoe; and grandson Edward A. Hillman III.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Commonwealth Assisted Living, Fredericksburg.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
