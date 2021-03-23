Edward Joseph Krochalis
Edward Joseph Krochalis (87) of Locust Grove, Virginia, who loved playing an active role with his family, served his country with distinction, thoroughly enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding his birds, cooking, music, playing guitar, and finishing those daily crossword puzzles, passed away peacefully at his home on March 15th, 2021.
Ed graduated from Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, sailed on US Merchant Marine vessels, then went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy on active duty for 2 years as a Navigation Officer on the USS NESPELEN (AOG-55), a fuel tanker that supplied the US base Little America in the South Pole in the late 1950's. Ed's primary career was as a senior federal civil servant at the Military Sealift Command (MSC) in Washington D.C. During the same time, Ed continued his commitment to national service as an officer in the Naval Reserves, retiring at the rank of Captain. Ed earned his Masters Degree from American University. After retiring from MSC and the Naval Reserves, Ed then worked for Computer Sciences Corporation before he and Maureen found their happy-place at Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, VA. There he spent many happy hours boating, fishing, and frequently hosting family gatherings to celebrate and enjoy his home cooked meals. Ed lived a life based on strong guiding principles of patriotism, dedication to our Country, providing for his family, and leadership-by-example in everything he did.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of almost 63 years Maureen (Howley) Krochalis, son Michael, daughters Megan Wagner, Kathleen Thornhill, and Lisa Milligan; Sons-in-law Robert G. Thornhill, and Matthew Wagner; and daughter-in-law Jodi (Neifer) Krochalis. He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren, Patrick and Katie Krochalis of Lone Tree Colorado; Teresa, Allison, and Edward Wagner of Haymarket, VA; Shelby (and husband Kevin) Rubio, Sarah, Grayson, and Lyndi Thornhill of Boston, VA; and Casey Milligan of Fairfax, VA; nephew Richard Krochalis (and wife Libby); and many other well-loved nieces and nephews. Ed always attended as many of the grandkids' athletic events as possible, and was always incredibly encouraging, positive, and loved a good conversation.
Ed was predeceased by his Lithuanian parents Anthony and Beatrice (Eidukevich) Krochalis, brother Anthony V. Krochalis and sister-in-law Eleanor; his sister Helen Lendraitis with brother-in-law John, and his sister-in-law Virginia "Ginger" Banks and brother-in-law Joseph Banks.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday March 26th, 11AM, at St Patrick's Church, Fredericksburg VA followed by a burial service at 3PM in the Culpeper National Cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/SaintPatrickCatholicChurchFredericksburgVA
for those that are not able to attend in person.
Requests for memorial donations in Ed's name can be made to the charities he supported, that include: The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company (lowfr29.com
), The Wilderness Food Pantry (lowlions.org/food-pantry
), or The Disabled American Veterans Charity (dav.org
).
Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2021.