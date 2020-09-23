Menu
Edward R. Goring
Edward R. Goring, 84, of White Oak passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Ed was married to the love of his life for 65 years. That love grew stronger everyday. He was a devoted husband, dad and granddaddy. Ed was a self-taught musician who enjoyed playing bluegrass and old country music. Ed retired from NSWC- Dahlgren after 30 years and from Sears after 17 years. Everyday he played his guitar for his spoiled kitty, Lucky. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of local history, vintage cars and reading about history in general. Ed was a kind, loving man and will be deeply missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Garnett L. Goring; daughter Gladys G. Williams (Robert); grandchildren Holly M. Blevins (Mitch) and Ryan R. Goring (Brittany); great-grandchildren Allison and Brett Blevins, and Brody, Brantley and Bentley Goring. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory R. Goring.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.