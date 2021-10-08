Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Effie Lloyd
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Effie Lloyd

Effie Virginia Lloyd departed this life on Friday, September 29, 2021.

Ms. Lloyd leaves behind four sons, Raymond, Clifton, Herbert, and Eddie; and her daughter, Patricia.

She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved very much.

Family night will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Oakhill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakhill Cemetery
Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.