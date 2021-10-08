Effie Lloyd
Effie Virginia Lloyd departed this life on Friday, September 29, 2021.
Ms. Lloyd leaves behind four sons, Raymond, Clifton, Herbert, and Eddie; and her daughter, Patricia.
She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved very much.
Family night will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Oakhill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.