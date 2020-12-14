Eileen Mead
Eileen Wanda (Howie)Mead 91 died November 29, 2020, Sterling Virginia.
Born in Beach, North Dakota as Eileen Wanda Howie, to David and Eda Howie. She was one of 5 children and is survived by her only brother David Howie and his family of Redmond Washington.
Eileen grew up in Redmond Washington where she graduated from Lake Washington High School. Upon graduation she attended her beloved University of Alaska at Fairbanks. She met and married her late husband John E, Mead well attending the UAF. Upon graduation Mr. Mead was commissioned an officer in the United States Marines Corps and achieve the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring.
Eileen had many talents her most avid was reporting for local newspapers. As a Marine wife she traveled and was stationed in various states and Japan with her husband and family. While station at various duty stations she wrote for local newspapers, which included The Freelance Star, in Fredericksburg and Potomac News in Virginia, Port Townsend Leader and the Kirkland Journal Newspaper in Washington State. She was known for her feature writing and crime reporting. She was recognized for her outstanding journalism and received numerous Virginia and National Press awards.
Eileen was the mother of 7 children. Barbara M. Leiker Manhattan, KS, John E. Mead III Montross VA, the late Gregory D. Mead from Los Angeles CA, Mark C. Mead Union Washington, Shawn D. Mead Lorton VA, Kathleen M. Linton Sterling VA., Dr. Maureen C. Mead Olympia WA, Grandchildren: Crystal Edge, Dr. Christopher Leiker, Lauren Mead Roebuck, John E. Mead IV, Maxx Phillips-JD, Hannah Mead, Branden Linton, Conor Galagan Mead, Forest Mead and Sierra Mead Great Grandchildren: Pierce and Karter Roebuck, Braelynn Edge, Damien Mead, Maddox and Violet Mead
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2020.