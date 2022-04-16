Menu
Elaine Lohmeyer
Eunice Rierson Lohmeyer

Eunice Rierson Lohmeyer, 77, (formerly of Stafford, VA) of Williamsburg, VA, passed away April 9, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. RB and Eunice Rierson.

Eunice was a Stafford County Elementary School Teacher for many years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and enjoyed her book group she attended with her close friends from church. She loved spending time with her four grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Lohmeyer; son, John Lohmeyer (Laura); daughter, Amanda Barron (David); grandchildren, Ava Lohmeyer, Elyse Lohmeyer, Finnegan Barron, and Jackson Barron; her sisters, Ruth (Tom) Gibson, Lois MacFadden; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554; with a service to follow at noon. Eunice will be laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery at 2:30 PM the same day; with a reception to follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Eunice's honor to Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society, or the St. Peter's Food Bank. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA
Apr
22
Service
12:00p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA
Apr
22
Burial
2:30p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
