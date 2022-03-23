Elaine W. Wheeler
Elaine W. Wheeler, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Poet's Walk.
Elaine was an LPN at Mary Washington Hospital for 40 years. After retiring, she continued to volunteer at the hospital. Elaine enjoyed traveling, country music, and crocheting.
Survivors include her children, Wanda Dangerfield and Jo Anne Wheeler; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Wheeler; and son-in-law Edward Dangerfield.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2022.