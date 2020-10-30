Eleanor L. Foster
Eleanor L. Foster, 88 of Fredericksburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Oct. 22, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat. Oct. 31, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 5216 Arcadia Road, Woodford, VA 22580. Online streaming will be available on Facebook under C.W. Edwards Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 30, 2020.