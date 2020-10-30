Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eleanor L. Foster
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Eleanor L. Foster

Eleanor L. Foster, 88 of Fredericksburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Oct. 22, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat. Oct. 31, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 5216 Arcadia Road, Woodford, VA 22580. Online streaming will be available on Facebook under C.W. Edwards Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.