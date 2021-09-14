Elenora Parker



Elenora "Ellie" Scott Parker, 83, of Stafford, VA, passed on September 10, 2021.



Mrs. Parker, late wife of Leroy Parker, leaves to cherish her memory, Meryne Miller, Scennah Parker Johnson, Beatrice "Nesee" Blackwell, and Stephanie "Nunu" Parker-Williams.



A viewing will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Rd, Stafford, VA, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 AM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 14, 2021.