My condolences to you and your family. God will comfort you all during this difficult time.
Carolyn R Banks
September 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mattie Austin
September 19, 2021
Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to your family in the loss of your mother - Charles & Dorothy Washington & family
Charles & Dorothy Washington
Family
September 18, 2021
To my family, we were so blessed for the time we had with Mom. She was warm and caring and we will miss her beautiful smile. Be so ever comforted as we grieve her passing. She is with the saints. We love you! The Washington Family.
Regina Washington
Family
September 18, 2021
To my family May God strengthen you all at your time of loss. Loving Aunt and mother of 4 daughters who were all instrumental in making me the person I am today, rest in peace. The legacy of Aunt Eleanor lives on in all the lives she touched all the while flashing that million-dollar smile. You lived the life and fought the fight and now you have your wings. Love Howie, Tangela, Nia & Nathan Parker
Howard Parker
Family
September 16, 2021
My deepest condolences go out to Meryne and the Parker Family. I pray that God´s peace and comfort will surround you during this difficult time, and that Ms. Ellie´s memory will be a constant blessing.
Annie V. Clark
Friend
September 16, 2021
My sincere condolences and prayers for your comfort during this time and even afterwards . Keep her memories forever in your hearts as she was a very sweet woman . God bless you all.
Francine Carter
Friend
September 14, 2021
On behalf of the Nelson-Loftin Family, we would like to express our deepest and sincerest heartfelt sympathy to Meryne, Nesee, Scennah,Stephanie and the entire Parker Family. We all grew up together and will always remember Ms.Parker's kindness and gentle smile.. She will be greatly and sorely missed. Rest in the Lord Ms. Parker...you will now receive your just reward.
Cecil , Pat and Deaconess Mildred Loftin.
Cecil Nelson
Neighbor
September 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy & prayers to the entire family of Ms. Ellie. It was such a pleasure to have met such a kind & loving woman. May she Rest in Heaven❤ Garry & Deborah Johnson
Deborah Johnson
Friend
September 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and love to the Family of Mrs. Parker, Thank you for all the love you shown and given to us. We will forever cherish your love and now we can say "get your rest in heaven " never say "Goodbye" see you in heaven. Love you our true friend.
Larry&Delzoria Hawkins
September 13, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers are with you and the family.
Paulette and Frank Hawthorne
Deborah Hawthorne
Family
September 12, 2021
To My Parker Family, we pray that God will strengthen you during this difficult time. Aunt Eleanor was the most sweetest woman you could ever meet. When we were young, every Sunday, she gave us snacks and drinks when we weren’t suppose to have anymore. We would go from house to house on Sundays after church, but her home was our favorite. She is truly an angle!!! I will always love you Auntie!! Rest now, you definitely fought a great fight!! Tammy Parker-Hamn&Frederick Hamn
Tammy Hamn
Family
September 12, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.