Elias Arbaiza



Elias Arbaiza, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, May 28. Eli is survived by his wife, Eleanor; their son Elias Jr.; 4 daughters from his previous marriage: Sara (James) Higgins, Elaine (Michael) Wagaman, Lauri (Ray) White, and Lee (Rick) Hutchinson; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandsons; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; and numerous loving in-laws. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2 at 12:00 PM with funeral services at 1:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton VA. Interment will follow with military honors at Catlett Cemetery, Catlett VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.