Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elias Arbaiza
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
Elias Arbaiza

Elias Arbaiza, age 86, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, May 28. Eli is survived by his wife, Eleanor; their son Elias Jr.; 4 daughters from his previous marriage: Sara (James) Higgins, Elaine (Michael) Wagaman, Lauri (Ray) White, and Lee (Rick) Hutchinson; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandsons; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; and numerous loving in-laws. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2 at 12:00 PM with funeral services at 1:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton VA. Interment will follow with military honors at Catlett Cemetery, Catlett VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA
Jun
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.