Elizabeth Hiller FrenkElizabeth Hiller Frenk, 100, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1921 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.Survivors include her two sons, Charles E. Frenk, Jr. (Karon) of Omaha, Nebraska and Donald B. Frenk (Marian) of Fredericksburg; four grandchildren DeAnna Sheets (Jim), Adam Frenk (Lexie), Andrew Frenk (Erica), and Bryan Frenk (Linda); 12 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren DeAnna and Jim Sheets and their children, Hailey, Carson, and Emma of Lincoln, Nebraska, Adam and Lexie Frenk and their children, Sadie and Charlie of Denver, Colorado, Andrew and Erica Frank and his daughter Zoe and their children Harrison and Owen. Bryan and Linda Frenk and his children Brandon and Jordan and her children Anna Owens and Samantha Owens. Anna and Matt Moravetz have twin daughters Matty and Charley, all of Fredericksburg.She was preceded in death by her late husband of 65 years, Charles E. Frenk; and grandson Charles Scott Frenk of Omaha, Nebraska.All services will be private.