The Free Lance - Star
Elizabeth Covington "Doris" Kyle
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Elizabeth "Doris" Covington Kyle

Elizabeth "Doris" Covington Kyle, 91, of King George, a beloved Mother, Memaw, Sister, and Friend, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 20, 1929 in Spotsylvania, to the late Lewis C. Covington, Sr. and Linda Winchell Covington Rollins.

Elizabeth graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1946, and worked at FMC, Time Finance Corporation in Logan West Virginia, and Beck Chevrolet Corporation before starting her career at NSWC, Dahlgren. She retired from NSWC in January 1987 after 32 years of employment.

Survivors include her children, Patsy Walters of King George, and Lindan Kyle (Kim) of Avondale, GA; grandchildren Theresa Jones (Sammy) of King George, Lisa Molder (Tom) of Spotsylvania, and Kathryn Lucas of Ruther Glen; great-grandchildren Kyle, Alec, Sam, Amiya, and Cassandra; a great-great grandchild, Gene; and her brothers, Michael Covington of Columbia, SC, and James Rollins of Stafford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sylvester Kyle; and siblings Joyce Jones, Clyde Covington, Albert Covington, and Hilda Price.

An entombment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Covenant Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be limited to private attendance.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It´s been almost a year since we lost you. I miss you every single day. I think of you all the time, wishing I could hear your voice once more. There was never a doubt that you loved your family fiercely. And you loved your Lord as much. I pray you are happy and reunited with your dad and all of your loved ones. I hope you check in on us from time to time. The world lost a beautiful soul when you left this earth. I miss you so very much and love you more than I can possibly articulate here. Peace be with you my sweet grandma. Love you and miss you.
Lisa Molder
March 16, 2022
So very sorry to hear this sad news of Mrs Kyle passing. I had worked with her in 1964 at Dahlgren after my graduation from high school, such a caring and outreaching supervisor. She helped prepare me for future positions always so grateful for her friendship & supervision. Prayers for each of her family members are lifted at this difficult time.
Patricia Shelton
March 28, 2021
Oh Elizabeth, we will miss you so much! You were the sweetest lady and had such sweet smile. Rest in peace and we'll always love and miss you!
Barbara Brinklow
March 22, 2021
Such a wonderful friend Will be missed at Community Baptist
Sharon Rulapaugh
March 22, 2021
Patsy and family - so sorry to hear of your Mother´s passing. You all are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. There are so many sweet and funny memories of working with your Mom at Dahlgren. Sending you my love and deepest sympathy.
Regina Jeanguenat Settle
March 22, 2021
My sweet grandma. Miss you terribly. I know you are at peace, watching over us all. Love you so much.
Lisa Molder
March 22, 2021
