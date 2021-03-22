Elizabeth "Doris" Covington Kyle
Elizabeth "Doris" Covington Kyle, 91, of King George, a beloved Mother, Memaw, Sister, and Friend, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 20, 1929 in Spotsylvania, to the late Lewis C. Covington, Sr. and Linda Winchell Covington Rollins.
Elizabeth graduated from Spotsylvania High School in 1946, and worked at FMC, Time Finance Corporation in Logan West Virginia, and Beck Chevrolet Corporation before starting her career at NSWC, Dahlgren. She retired from NSWC in January 1987 after 32 years of employment.
Survivors include her children, Patsy Walters of King George, and Lindan Kyle (Kim) of Avondale, GA; grandchildren Theresa Jones (Sammy) of King George, Lisa Molder (Tom) of Spotsylvania, and Kathryn Lucas of Ruther Glen; great-grandchildren Kyle, Alec, Sam, Amiya, and Cassandra; a great-great grandchild, Gene; and her brothers, Michael Covington of Columbia, SC, and James Rollins of Stafford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sylvester Kyle; and siblings Joyce Jones, Clyde Covington, Albert Covington, and Hilda Price.
An entombment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Covenant Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be limited to private attendance.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 22, 2021.