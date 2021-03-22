It´s been almost a year since we lost you. I miss you every single day. I think of you all the time, wishing I could hear your voice once more. There was never a doubt that you loved your family fiercely. And you loved your Lord as much. I pray you are happy and reunited with your dad and all of your loved ones. I hope you check in on us from time to time. The world lost a beautiful soul when you left this earth. I miss you so very much and love you more than I can possibly articulate here. Peace be with you my sweet grandma. Love you and miss you.

Lisa Molder March 16, 2022