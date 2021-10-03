Elizabeth Cecelia (Nicholas) Petrello
Elizabeth Cecelia (Nicholas) Petrello passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Fredericksburg, where she had resided for the last 6 years.
Elizabeth was born on July 26, 1925 to the late Kathryn (Kelly) and Stephen Wesley Nicholas in Quakertown, PA. She attended Saint Isidore Catholic School followed by Quakertown High School where she graduated with the class of 1942. Later, she worked at a variety of jobs among which was the A & P grocery store from which she retired after many years of service.
Elizabeth enjoyed fishing with her husband Jim and traveling throughout the United States in their motor home. Shortly after the death of Jim, she moved from Quakertown, PA to the Fredericksburg area to be closer to family.
Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Marie Dimicco of Spotsylvania; niece MaryAnne Spruill (Gary) of Spotsylvania, and Lisa Willson of Aldie; step-daughter Maryknoll Rowe of North Wales, PA; and step-son James Petrello. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Umstead; her only son, William Umstead; sister Dolores Nicholas; brother Joseph Nicholas; and later her second husband, James Petrello, Sr.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Spotsylvania, VA on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Saint Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown, PA on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.