Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Cecelia Petrello
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Elizabeth Cecelia (Nicholas) Petrello

Elizabeth Cecelia (Nicholas) Petrello passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Fredericksburg, where she had resided for the last 6 years.

Elizabeth was born on July 26, 1925 to the late Kathryn (Kelly) and Stephen Wesley Nicholas in Quakertown, PA. She attended Saint Isidore Catholic School followed by Quakertown High School where she graduated with the class of 1942. Later, she worked at a variety of jobs among which was the A & P grocery store from which she retired after many years of service.

Elizabeth enjoyed fishing with her husband Jim and traveling throughout the United States in their motor home. Shortly after the death of Jim, she moved from Quakertown, PA to the Fredericksburg area to be closer to family.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Marie Dimicco of Spotsylvania; niece MaryAnne Spruill (Gary) of Spotsylvania, and Lisa Willson of Aldie; step-daughter Maryknoll Rowe of North Wales, PA; and step-son James Petrello. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Umstead; her only son, William Umstead; sister Dolores Nicholas; brother Joseph Nicholas; and later her second husband, James Petrello, Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Spotsylvania, VA on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Saint Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown, PA on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church
Spotsylvania, VA
Oct
6
Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint Isidore's Catholic Church
Quakertown, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Bettys passing. I so loved her !! She was a beautiful lady . Thinking of all of you at this time !!
Gladys Nemchik
Family
October 5, 2021
Thank you Maryknoll. She will be missed.
Gary & MaryAnne Spruill
October 3, 2021
My condolences Marie and her family Thank you for all you have done for Betty.
Maryknoll Petrello-Rowe
Family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results