Elizabeth Hope Render, age 46, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Liz graduated from Osbourn Park HS, and was retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. Survived by children Brianna and Sheldon Gracie; parents Debbie and Greg, grandparents Betty and Charles Farrar; aunts Shari (Mike) Scally, Brenda (Ed) Wafel and Valerie (Lou) Freeman; numerous cousins and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville, FL on June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the NAS Jacksonville Chapel. A celebration of life will be held in Culpeper, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local Veterans Association, any horse rescue organization or Life Connection of Ohio in Liz's memory.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
Liz, you were my "Ace In Da Hole" and "Ride or Die" through our Chief´s Initiation. I will never forget the bond we shared and the memories we made. We encouraged each other even when we felt we had nothing left to give. You was the funniest person filled with a whole lot of sarcasm..lol
People didn´t know if you was serious or was it a joke...but that´s what made you so special! Your authentic personality and genuine friendship made our season the best season ever which bonded 8 of us together for life. You may have left us physically, but you will always be in our hearts.
Love you Eternally,
April Harrison
April Harrison and Family
June 28, 2021
