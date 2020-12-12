Ellen McLeod Anderson



On Friday, December 04.2020, Ellen McLeod Anderson of Spotsylvania County, passed away at age 95.



Ellen was born on May 13, 1925 in Bumpass Virginia. She worked as a commercial representative for C and P Telephone Company and retired after 45 years of service. Following her retirement, she worked as a secretary for Norfleet Products and a tourism representative for the Virginia Tourism Corporation. Ellen was treasurer of Good Hope Baptist Church for many years. She was also an Avon representative and sold Stanley products. Over several years, she and her late husband sold eggs and baked goods at the Fredericksburg Farmer's Market.



Ellen lived a full life. She had a passion for helping people, as there was nothing she would not do for a friend, neighbor, or stranger. She selflessly gave her time to the church and organizations including the Telephone Pioneers. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, compassion, and generosity, one that will be remembered and celebrated through the many lives she touched. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her family strong values that have served them well.



She is survived by her son, Dennis W. Anderson and wife Brenda; daughter, Veronica A. Machotka; adopted daughter, Kathy K. Mills; grandson, Brock L. Anderson and wife Chirese; granddaughter, Misty S. Machotka; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Louise M. Heavey; sister-in-laws, Barbara P. McLeod, Hazel W. McLeod, and Shirley S. Anderson, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Anderson; her grandson, Dennis W. Anderson Jr; her parents, William E. and Helen McLeod; her five brothers, William E. McLeod Jr, James T. McLeod, Robert E. McLeod, Ernest A. McLeod, and Charles W. McLeod, and sister, Elizabeth M. Kendall.



A celebration of Ellen's life will be held at Good Hope Baptist Church, 5601 Courthouse Road Spotsylvania Virginia 22551, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19.2020.



She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2020.