Ellen Carter
Ellen Pitts Carter, 91 of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born and raised at Kidds Fork, she retired after 32 years with the Caroline Department Social Services. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, WMU Director and choir member. She was also the widow of Julian "Big Boy" Carter, who were married for over 70 years. Survivors include her children, Julian Roy Carter, Jr. (Joyce) and Sue Brooks; her sister, Ruth Pitts; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A graveside funeral will be on Tuesday, November 10th at 2:00pm in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 10, 2020.