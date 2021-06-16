Menu
Ellen Wright Hayden
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Ellen Wright Hayden

Ellen Wright Hayden, 82, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina suddenly went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Ellen was born on August 20, 1938 to the late Virginius Warren Wright and Florence Allison Wright.

Ellen was a lifetime resident of Fredericksburg until she retired to Spring Hill, Florida for some time, and finally spending the last 10 years residing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Ellen retired as a Contract Specialist for the Department of Defense in 1995. Her passions in life were many, but none were held as close to her heart as her family and friends. All who met her, knew she never met a stranger. If you were one who called her friend, you never had a more genuine one.

Ellen was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She was a very ambitious, strong, independent, and extremely stubborn woman, loved by all who met her.

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Truslow (Joe); granddaughters Katie and Kellie Truslow; brother Richard Wright (Jean); and several nieces and nephews Jeffery Ballard, Paul Ballard (Karen), Debbie Harvey (Jerry), Michael Wright and Rodney Wright (Kathryn). Ellen was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Wright.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. (arrive by 1:30 p.m.) on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1902 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401.

In lieu of flowers, please forward memorial donations, in honor of her granddaughter (her Angel), to the Ehlers Danlos Society. Please go to https://www.ehlers-danlos.com/giving/ to make a donation in memory of Ellen Hayden.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
1902 Plank Road,, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ellen thanks for the great conversations. You lead and lived with a great voice. We are great full that god gave us an opportunity to meet a marvelous person with so much strength and devotion. Thank you for helping our daughter with a great experience in DC. You will always be in our hearts Love Carol & Jim
Carol & James Pratt
Friend
July 15, 2021
Roosevelt Road hasn't been the same since Ellen struck out for Florida. We all looked forward to her Christmas parties and knew she could always be counted as our friend.
Wadonna and Stephen Duncan
Friend
June 16, 2021
Ellen was a loyal friend when she lived in Spring Hill. We enjoyed many card games, birthdays,etc. She was faithful to visit my mother until her death. We also got to know Katie when she came for summer visits. We have missed Ellen greatly since she moved to Myrtle Beach but hold on to the memories of the many fun times we had together.
Bessie Morris
Friend
June 16, 2021
