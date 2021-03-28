Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Ellen Washington
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
Ellen Washington

Local business woman, Ellen Clare Washington, longtime resident of King George passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after battling cancer for 13 years.

She was the daughter of prominent King George businessman Logan Veola Clare and Thelma Mothershead Clare; sister to Robert L. Clare also a local businessman, all now deceased. Ellen was baptized at the age of 12 and was loyal to her faith all her life. She attended King George schools, was a graduate of Virginia Intermont Preparatory School, Bristol, VA and attended Longwood College, Farmville, VA.

Ellen was married to the love of her life, prolific local builder Robert Nelson (Bobby) Washington, now deceased, for 59 years.

Ellen established "The Basket Shop" and Jay's at the Circle in King George. She devoted many years to her shops and made friendships she treasured.

Ellen was truly "One of a Kind" a real Virginia Lady.

Ellen is survived by her daughter, Real Estate Broker Dixie Lee Washington Tolley; son-in-law Businessman and Singer Gary Lee Tolley, Sr.; niece Linda A. J. Clare; numerous cousins; and devoted friends, Jason and Gitie Renn who made "The Basket Shop" her own; and Betty Wonders, the world's "Best Friend".

Internment will be private.

In memory of Ellen, contributions may be made to Potomac Baptist Church, P. O. Box 701, King George, VA 22485. Condolences may be left at storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Ellen's passing. I have not seen her in years, but have fond memories of her as a cute little girl. Condolences to family members. Betty J. Mothershead Ranson (Billy's sister) Florence, SC (I am Billy's sister)
Betty J. Ranson
March 28, 2021
Prayers to the family. I truly loved Ellen. I have done her hair since I was 18yrs old. My father, Lloyd Morgan and mother, Doris Morgan where friends of the family. May the heaven's take Ellen and rejoice as she is reunited with her love of her life(Bobby). Until we meet again my dear friend and extended family. God bless.
Melody Lane (Morgan) Sleeth
March 28, 2021
