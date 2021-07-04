Elsie Elizabeth Carter
Elsie Elizabeth Carter, 84 of Caroline County passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Colonial Beach.
She is the beloved mother of three sons, William C. Cook, Robert S. Cook, and Charles Carter, Jr. and one daughter, Helen L. Irvin. She is also survived by two sisters, Helen Williams and Betsy Green, 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 6-8:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral, Fredericksburg Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the funeral home at 11:00 am and the burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcome in her remembrance and online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.