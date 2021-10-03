Elsie Springer Faulconer
Elsie Springer Faulconer, 83, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mary Washington Hospital. A native of Fredericksburg, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Blanche Springer.
Before retiring, she worked as a clerk at Goolrick's Modern Pharmacy for over 30 years. She was a past member of the Elks 875 Women's Auxiliary.
She enjoyed and cherished time with her family from family vacations & cruises, to shopping trips with her sisters, going gambling and playing cards.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Faulconer Gentry (Todd); two brothers, George Walter Springer (Carol) of Lynchburg, VA, Carroll Reynolds Springer (Janice) of King George, VA and sister Inez Springer Smith (Dickie) of Spotsylvania, VA; one sister-in-law Alice F. Morris; 21 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews; as well as her very special second family Philip, Chrissy, Chloe, Hunter and Brooklynn Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Bernard Faulconer; as well as her brother Joseph Springer; and sisters Jean Helen Springer, Sylvia Collins, Flo Sherrill and Irene Shuminoff.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu, of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.