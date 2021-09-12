Joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Aug 31, at age 73. Survived by his wife, Sharon, children David Dunavant & Rachel von Kaenel, partner/son James Fluet, 5 grandchildren, 8 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service to be held on September 18th, 11:00 am, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Westmoreland County, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Sharon Dunavant Cancer Fund" are appreciated, Sharon Kendall Administrator, 9406 Glascow Dr. Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
Sharon it was a beautiful service for the "Celebration of Elvin's Life " . I am asking God to put his arms around you to give you the strength needed in the upcoming months . Love, Alice
Alice Farmer
September 22, 2021
David Dunavant and family. I'm sorry for your loss
Howard Knicely
September 16, 2021
To the Dunavant family,
My deepest sympathy, prayers and condolences are extended to each of you during this bereavement.
May God's grace and mercy be with you!
Also, praying that he will bring each of you peace and comfort, in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Prayers and deepest sympathy,
Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose A. Brown
School
September 16, 2021
Prayers and Condolences to family and friends. God bless
Kenny and Rose Blevins
September 15, 2021
To the Dunavant family. Elvin was a great guy who always had a smile on his face and had something funny to say. RIP my friend. We have lost a good one.
Barry Bishop
September 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Dunavant family. I remember Elvin from high school. He was always sweet, funny and kind. I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one.
Margie Redman McCord
School
September 13, 2021
Many fond memories of this family from youth sports many years ago. Many prayers from the Morgan family in Fredericksburg.
Elaine S Morgan
School
September 13, 2021
Sorry for your lost long time friend back to high school