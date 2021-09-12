Elvin Wayne Dunavant



Joined his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Aug 31, at age 73. Survived by his wife, Sharon, children David Dunavant & Rachel von Kaenel, partner/son James Fluet, 5 grandchildren, 8 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.



Service to be held on September 18th, 11:00 am, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Westmoreland County, VA.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Sharon Dunavant Cancer Fund" are appreciated, Sharon Kendall Administrator, 9406 Glascow Dr. Fredericksburg, VA 22408.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 12, 2021.