The Free Lance - Star
Emmaline Mercer Gray
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Emmaline Mercer Gray

Emmaline Mercer Gray, 98, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022 with family by her side.

Emmaline, affectionately called "Nubby", is lovingly remembered by Claude, Odessa, Sandy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Emmaline loved seeing and chatting with her friends, especially her cousin, Iretha. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Home Mission Committee at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site).
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Viewing
10:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
January 10, 2022
