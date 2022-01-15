Emmaline Mercer Gray



Emmaline Mercer Gray, 98, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022 with family by her side.



Emmaline, affectionately called "Nubby", is lovingly remembered by Claude, Odessa, Sandy, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Emmaline loved seeing and chatting with her friends, especially her cousin, Iretha. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Home Mission Committee at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site).



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 15, 2022.