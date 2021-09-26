Emmett Farmer
Emmett R. Farmer, 98 of Port Royal passed away September 18, 2021 at his home. Born in Caroline, he was the widower of Rachel Bruce Farmer, a long-time member & deacon of Memorial Baptist Church, oldest living member & long-time chief of Port Royal Volunteer Fire Dept., and had retired after a career as Service Manager at Davis-Storke Chrysler Plymouth in Port Royal.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, Emmett C. Farmer, his granddaughter, Anna Harmon, three sisters, Bowie Samuel, Selma Whitfield & Gaynelle Farmer, and his brother, Edwin Farmer. Survivors include his daughter-in-love, Marie Farmer, his great grandson, Joshua Emmett Harmon, his grandson-in-love Robert Harmon, and several nieces and nephews. Thanks to Beverly Feeney & Pam Farmer Marfull who showed their devotion and love through their daily phone calls and to Mary Motley who checked on him daily. He was blessed to have many special friends who visited, brought him food, and otherwise just showered him with love. A special thanks to his caregivers, Jackie Motley, Carmen Cato, Sarah Miller, Tina Martin and Arlene Dudley who treated him like family. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 29th at 2:00pm at Lakewood Cemetery, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends at the cemetery, beginning at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 719 Water Street, Port Royal VA 22535. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.