Emmett Fitzgerald
Emmett William "Fitz" Fitzgerald, 89, of King George, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
The son of the late Leonard and Catharine Fitzgerald, Emmett was born on NSWC, Dahlgren, VA. Emmett grew up on Litchfield Farm where he lived his entire life. Upon graduation from King George High School, he served in the United States Marine Corps and returned home to work at NSWC, Dahlgren for thirty years. Emmett was a member of Oakland Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He was a charter member of the Dahlgren Rescue Squad and a sixty-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Colonial Beach. Upon retirement, Emmett enjoyed his small business specializing in home repair and window replacement.
Survivors include his two daughters Janet Fitzgerald Burckell (Thomas B.) and Donna Fitzgerald (Ted Belloli); grandchildren Emmett Burckell (Mindy), Bridget Burckell Ray (Brandon), Joshua Armentrout (Lauren), Dane Armentrout (Samantha) and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother Leonard Fitzgerald, Jr., his sister Elizabeth Fitzgerald Braden, and his wife of sixty-one years, Peggy Rollins Fitzgerald.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King George Fire and Rescue, 8122 King's Hwy, King George, VA 22485 or Mary Washington Hospice https://www.marywashingtonhealthcare.com/Foundations/Mary-Washington-Hospice-Services.aspx
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 10, 2020.