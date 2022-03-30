Ernest L. Pratt, Sr.



Ernest L. Pratt, Sr. departed this life on March 18, 2022.



He is survived by his wife, Samantha M. Pratt; children, Shaunte Taylor (Reginald), Tiesha Ross, Ebony Pratt, Essence Pratt, and Terrence Ross (Tamara); daughter-in-law, Lauren Pratt; 4 siblings; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 9:30 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 30, 2022.