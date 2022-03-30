Ernest L. Pratt, Sr. departed this life on March 18, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha M. Pratt; children, Shaunte Taylor (Reginald), Tiesha Ross, Ebony Pratt, Essence Pratt, and Terrence Ross (Tamara); daughter-in-law, Lauren Pratt; 4 siblings; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 9:30 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 30, 2022.
You have my sympathy Mrs. Pratt in the lost of your husband. May God embrace you with his arms of love and protection during this time . May you find peace in knowing God has prepared a place for him and will never leave you. Praying for you and your family.
Steve Rollins
Coworker
March 28, 2022
My condolences to the Pratt family. Ernest will now rest in eternal peace!
Trent Ellis
Acquaintance
March 28, 2022
To my family Prayers, Condolences to my first Cousins during during this time of transition of the passing of your brother I know it's hard but God knows best than we do. He is in complete control. Cousin Jereline Samuel Thompson
Jereline Thompson
Family
March 27, 2022
Sending Prayers, Comfort, and Condolences to my family in the transition of your brother may God bless this family with his loving arms of Comfort around you having two family members taken at the same time but God knows what's best and he want put no more own us than we can bear .Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning ( Psalms 30:5)
Elder Twanna Gray
Family
March 27, 2022
My sincere condolences to you Cookie and family and the Pratt family
Francine Carter
Friend
March 25, 2022
My condolences to the Pratt family. I will keep you all uplifting in prayer during this difficult time. Ernest will definitely be missed.
Shantae Ellis
Friend
March 25, 2022
Heartfelt Condolences to the family
Towana Gooch
Friend
March 25, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
March 24, 2022
We are so saddened to hear of your loss. Wishing you peace and comfort in the midst of your sorrow. Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family.
LaVaniel and Gloria Ennis
Neighbor
March 24, 2022
My condolences to the family praying for all.
Phillip Ross
Friend
March 24, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to the Pratt Family, Ernest was a great man and will be truly missed.
Wendy Anderson
Friend
March 24, 2022
I’m so sorry for your family’s loss. I know he was a very loving father and grandfather. Bryant talks about him all the time. I’m glad he is in no more pain. Love u Teresa and Gary rominger
Teresa Rominger
Family
March 24, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.