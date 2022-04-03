Ervin Thomas Wible, Jr.
Ervin Thomas Wible, Jr., 79, of Colonial Beach, passed away on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.
Ervin is preceded in death by his parents, wife Anna Wible and grandson Ervin T. Wible IV. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Cheryl Wible; his children son Ervin T. Wible III (Ginger), daughter Debbie Henderson (Kenny), son Larry (Jennifer) and daughter Brenda Henderson (James). Grandchildren Kim Cook (Jason), Kenny Henderson (Ashley), John Mills (Alyssa), Jason Mills (Heather), Britney Wible Sullivan, Lauren Wible, Kevin Henderson (Heather), Kyle Henderson (Ashlynn), Jessica Gibson, Matthew Henderson, Justin Gibson, Lanie Henderson and John Gibson. He is survived by 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Wible (Theresa), nephew Raymond and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ervin is also survived by Cheryl's children Janine, David, Sandy and Carrie, and 8 grandchildren.
There will be a private family burial on Saturday, April 9th at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will follow at Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 21 Cool Springs Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 at 2pm. Friends and family are all welcome. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association
or the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4123, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 3, 2022.