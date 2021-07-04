Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene "Spider" Cooper
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Eugene "Spider" Cooper

Eugene "Spider" Cooper, 88, of Fredericksburg, passed away on June 30, 2021.

Spider was born November 2, 1932 in Falmouth and never ventured far. He was a talented carpenter who helped many with various projects. Spider retired from Marine Corps Base Quantico as the carpenter shop foreman. He was a basketball phenom at Falmouth High School, where his long, gangly frame earned him the nickname Spider. He was active in the Odd Fellows Lodge and a past Chancellor of the Knights of Pythias. In later years, he was often found relaxing in his chair.

Spider is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children Gusty Cooper (Jerri Anne), Judy Thomas (Ray), and Steve Cooper (Kerry); his grandchildren Jason Thomas (Michaela), Mat Thomas (I'Esha), Jeremy Cooper (Brandalee), Zachary Cooper, Emily Cooper, Megan Thomas, Aidan Cooper, and Reilly Cooper; his great grandchildren Coletta and Opal Cooper, Stella and Maddox Thomas, and Martin, Russel, and Braydon Thomas; his siblings Katherine Payne (Abby), Patricia Holmes (Roger), Horace Cooper, Gary Cooper (Julie), and Bonnie Cooper.

Spider was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Blanche Cooper, his brother Shorty Cooper (Ann); his sister Edna Chinault (Moses), his brother Harry Cooper, and his sister-in-law Phyllis Cooper.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Covenant Funeral Services. A service will be held at 1 p.m. July 7 at Covenant. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed for those that are unable to attend.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jul
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Carolyn & family, I want to offer you my deepest sorrow in your loss of Spider. I grew up in Falmouth with Spider & all of our friends & enjoyed our friendship for many years. Spider was so much fun to be with & I know that words cannot express how much we will all miss his presents but please accept my deepest appreciation of my admiration of all of his accomplishments throughout his lifetime. It was a privilege to have considered him a friend Sincerely, Vernon
Vernon Kurz
Friend
July 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results