Dear Carolyn & family, I want to offer you my deepest sorrow in your loss of Spider. I grew up in Falmouth with Spider & all of our friends & enjoyed our friendship for many years. Spider was so much fun to be with & I know that words cannot express how much we will all miss his presents but please accept my deepest appreciation of my admiration of all of his accomplishments throughout his lifetime. It was a privilege to have considered him a friend Sincerely, Vernon

Vernon Kurz Friend July 11, 2021