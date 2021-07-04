Eugene "Spider" Cooper
Eugene "Spider" Cooper, 88, of Fredericksburg, passed away on June 30, 2021.
Spider was born November 2, 1932 in Falmouth and never ventured far. He was a talented carpenter who helped many with various projects. Spider retired from Marine Corps Base Quantico as the carpenter shop foreman. He was a basketball phenom at Falmouth High School, where his long, gangly frame earned him the nickname Spider. He was active in the Odd Fellows Lodge and a past Chancellor of the Knights of Pythias. In later years, he was often found relaxing in his chair.
Spider is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children Gusty Cooper (Jerri Anne), Judy Thomas (Ray), and Steve Cooper (Kerry); his grandchildren Jason Thomas (Michaela), Mat Thomas (I'Esha), Jeremy Cooper (Brandalee), Zachary Cooper, Emily Cooper, Megan Thomas, Aidan Cooper, and Reilly Cooper; his great grandchildren Coletta and Opal Cooper, Stella and Maddox Thomas, and Martin, Russel, and Braydon Thomas; his siblings Katherine Payne (Abby), Patricia Holmes (Roger), Horace Cooper, Gary Cooper (Julie), and Bonnie Cooper.
Spider was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Blanche Cooper, his brother Shorty Cooper (Ann); his sister Edna Chinault (Moses), his brother Harry Cooper, and his sister-in-law Phyllis Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Covenant Funeral Services. A service will be held at 1 p.m. July 7 at Covenant. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed for those that are unable to attend.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.