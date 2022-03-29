Dr. Eugene John Weigel, Jr.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, on October 27, 1933, Dr. Eugene John Weigel, Jr. of Tappahannock, VA, went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Wietske Pietrik Bakker Weigel, on March 22, 2022.
Dr. Weigel was the son of Nina and Dr. Eugene John Weigel, Sr. The latter was band director, originator of the Script Ohio, and Dean of School of Music at the Ohio State University where Weigel Hall (home to the school of music) is named in his honor.
Dr. Weigel, Jr. was a graduate of Case Western Reserve University of Dental Medicine, in Cleveland, Ohio, where he studied on a football scholarship. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and upon graduation entered the U.S. Navy and earned eventual rank as Lieutenant Commander. He did his internship at the Chelsea Naval Hospital in Chelsea, MA.
During his career in the military, he worked on troops bound for Vietnam and Desert Storm. When Eugene visited his wife (who passed in 2013) at the Quantico National Cemetery where he will be interred, he often wept for those that served the country.
While in the Navy, Dr. Weigel served on both the USS Sierra and the USS Mount McKinley in the Sixth Fleet. The Mount McKinley was at the surrender of Japan in Tokyo Bay and was the flagship for General MacArthur during the Korean War.
Eugene's career in dentistry took him throughout the United States including Hawaii and Europe. He served on two medical mission trips in Saint Lucia at St. Jude's hospital. During his time in Virginia, he worked at Fort Belvoir and Fort AP Hill. He also worked at the Frankfurt Army base in Germany.
While in private practice he lived in Arlington and Marlboro, VT and Harford, PA.
Eugene's wife, Wietske, was born in the Dutch East Indies, and during their 55 years of marriage they were inseparable. His wife was a Dutch citizen and naturalized U.S citizen.
She spent four and a half years in a Japanese prisoner of war camp during WWII. They met in Cleveland, Ohio when her father was made head of the KLM Airlines office. Eugene read an article in the Cleveland Plain Dealer about Wietske's family settling in Ohio. He was smitten by her picture and wrote her a letter. She responded and asked for his picture. Their first date was to the Cleveland Orchestra where he impressed her with a comment about a red tint in her hair. Four years later they were married.
Dr. Weigel was a simple and humble man with a big heart and his greatest passion and love in life was his family. He had a beautiful sense of humor, enjoyed classical music, playing the piano, was an outstanding athlete, loved watching sports, had a deep admiration for the sea and his fellow servicemen and loved our Lord Jesus Christ deeply. His memories will be cherished.
He leaves behind five children: Mark, Michael, Wietske (Delano) and Marieska (Dolieslager) and honorary daughter Johanne Bull. Also surviving are two sons-in-law: Greg Delano, Steven Dolieslager and one daughter-in-law: Julie Weigel. Included are his 14 grandchildren: Sarah Weigel, Stephanie Weigel, Shelby Weigel, Wietske Delano, Eugene Delano, Jessica Delano, Chase Dolieslager, Makaila Dolieslager, Alec Dolieslager, Kyra Dolieslager, Emily (Weigel) Guthrie, Matthew Weigel, John Weigel, Hannah Weigel; and great grandson, Kayden Guthrie as well as his brother-in-law, niece and several nephews.
The family will receive friends and family at 11 a.m on Tuesday, April 5, with a service to honor him commencing at 12 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 29, 2022.