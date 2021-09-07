Eugene C. Wingert
Eugene C. Wingert, 76, of Fredericksburg entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith; daughter Jolene; son in-law Chris; and granddaughter Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Lenox.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 142 Olde Greenwich Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22408 or Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 7, 2021.