Evelyn Chewning
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Evelyn Chewning

Mrs. Evelyn Mary Chewning, 91, of Spotsylvania, passed away Thursday at the home of her grandson.

Originally from Bell Island, Newfoundland, Evelyn attended St. Edwards Convent School and studied business at Immaculate Conception Academy. She married Henry Floyd Chewning in 1950 and became a military wife and mother. Evelyn demonstrated her personal strength, faith and fortitude when upon her beloved husband's death, she operated and grew the business they had begun together, H.F. Chewning Grocery, all while raising her young family. She was a fixture in the community for 50 years, but the role she valued most was that of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Evelyn was greatly loved, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, John W. Chewning, and her daughter, Koren Chewning, both of Spotsylvania, three grandsons, David Bull (Renee), of Henrico, James Chewning (Lindsay) and William Chewning, both of Spotsylvania; five great-grandsons, Joseph Bull, of Henrico, James, Henry, Marshall and Benjamin Chewning, all of Spotsylvania; sisters, Margaret Mackenzie (Colin), of Ottawa, Ontario, and Eleanor Dominic of St. John's, Newfoundland, as well as nieces and nephews in Canada and the United States.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Floyd Chewning, daughter, Beverley Ann Bull, son, James Harvey Chewning, III, granddaughter, Sarah Lee Bull, her parents, William and Christine Thistle, and her brothers, William Thistle and Henry Thistle.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 19, 2021 at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Dr, Spotsylvania. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Matthew Catholic Church
8200 Robert E, Spotsylvania, VA
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. As a high school student in the 70's I frequently went in to the store. Mrs. Chewing always offered advice when asked. She represented the village when it came to us kids.
Kimberly Lettner
March 17, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Mrs. Chewning´s passing, but know she is now enjoying eternal life in Heaven. Mrs. Chewning was such a kind and caring woman. I would visit the store to pick up a couple of things and be there for an hour chatting. I loved the fact that no one was a stranger to her. God Bless her family and thank you Lord for sharing this lovely lady with us.
Loretta and Mike Becker
March 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers are with members the Chewning family. To the Family of Mrs. Evelyn Chewning Many thanks to Mrs. Chewning Ëvelyn" for all that she did to help others within Spotsylvania, County, VA. Deepest sympathy and prayers, Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose A. Brown
March 17, 2021
