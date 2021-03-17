We are so saddened to hear of Mrs. Chewning´s passing, but know she is now enjoying eternal life in Heaven. Mrs. Chewning was such a kind and caring woman. I would visit the store to pick up a couple of things and be there for an hour chatting. I loved the fact that no one was a stranger to her. God Bless her family and thank you Lord for sharing this lovely lady with us.

Loretta and Mike Becker March 17, 2021