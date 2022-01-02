Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Evelyn S. Odham
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Evelyn S. Odham

Evelyn S. Odham, 100, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Evelyn was married for over 60 years to her husband, Ellis. She had a great love for the family they created together. She was blessed to live to see five generations. Evelyn was a believer and follower of Christ. She was a member of Falmouth Baptist Church for 76 years. Evelyn was known as "Nana" to everyone. Evelyn was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N.H. Barbour.

Survivors include her sons, Larry (Shirley), Mickey, and David (Karen); many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Shirley Garrett, Dorothy Harley, Rebecca Melo (Walter), and Newitt Barbour (George Ann).

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 2, 2022.
Jan
4
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
4
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
David , Larry, and family, we are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Moms are special so their passing hits us harder, even if we think we are prepared. We can only try to imagine your pain right now. Please stay in touch and let us know of anything we can do for you, even if just to sit and listen. You'll be in our prayers.
Mark and Janice Sullivan
Friend
January 6, 2022
Rest in peace sweetheart, forever loved , your nephew
Sherill Garrett and Toni Bryant
Family
January 3, 2022
