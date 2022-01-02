Evelyn S. Odham
Evelyn S. Odham, 100, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Evelyn was married for over 60 years to her husband, Ellis. She had a great love for the family they created together. She was blessed to live to see five generations. Evelyn was a believer and follower of Christ. She was a member of Falmouth Baptist Church for 76 years. Evelyn was known as "Nana" to everyone. Evelyn was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N.H. Barbour.
Survivors include her sons, Larry (Shirley), Mickey, and David (Karen); many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Shirley Garrett, Dorothy Harley, Rebecca Melo (Walter), and Newitt Barbour (George Ann).
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 2, 2022.