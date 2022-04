Everette Lenox



Everette W. Lenox Sr passed away October 3, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.



Survived by wife Phyllis Lenox, sons Sonny and Doug Lenox, brothers Roger, James, and George Lenox, sisters Gloria and Bessie Lenox.



Preceded in death by parents Myrtle and James M. Lenox Sr and brothers Stephen Lenox and Edward Hewitt.



Visitation will be on Thursday October 14, 2021 from 9:30am to 11:30am. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 12:00pm at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.