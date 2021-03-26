70 of Ruther Glen, Va. died Sunday March 21, 2021 at BON SECOUR HOSPITAL, Mechanicsville. Retired Caroline County Educator after 33 years.
She is Survived by her Children Kenneth and Keisha Freeman and her sister Gabrielle Clark.
There will be a walkthrough viewing Saturday, March 27th from 6pm - 8pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. Service will be March 28th at 11am at Caroline High School Stadium. Viewing starts at 10am.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to the family of Faye Freeman. I grew up around her family in Caroline County, Va. Very friendly family and Ms. Freeman was a good friend of my mother Cynthia Golden. May God rest her soul!
Daryl Golden
April 6, 2021
Keisha and the Freeman Family, Sincere condolences to you in the passing of your beloved mother. May God give you comfort and strength during the coming days. Blessings and Love.
LaVerne (Carter) Coghill
March 29, 2021
Enjoyed our many years of working together .
My deepest sympathy and love to Keisha and Kenneth.Your Mother was always so proud of you.God´s richest blessings on you especially at this time.
Joyce R.Goforth
March 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.