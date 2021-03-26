Faye W. Freeman



70 of Ruther Glen, Va. died Sunday March 21, 2021 at BON SECOUR HOSPITAL, Mechanicsville. Retired Caroline County Educator after 33 years.



She is Survived by her Children Kenneth and Keisha Freeman and her sister Gabrielle Clark.



There will be a walkthrough viewing Saturday, March 27th from 6pm - 8pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. Service will be March 28th at 11am at Caroline High School Stadium. Viewing starts at 10am.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2021.