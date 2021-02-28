Faye H. Johnson
Mrs. Faye H. Johnson passed peacefully in her home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the age of 86.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Haynes and Kristin Barbour and her husband Tom Barbour; her grandchildren, Leslie Haynes, Mason Barbour and Griffin Barbour; and her nieces Martha Fisher and Ellen Roach. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dr. Edmund Johnson; her parents, Clarence and Callie Hairfield; sisters, Lorene Winder, Fern Hairfield, Helen Hill; niece, Lisa Krausse; and son-in-law, Greg Haynes.
Faye was an active member of her community during her time in Fredericksburg, VA. She was a member of Saint George's Episcopal Church. Faye was also a member of and actively involved in the Junior Women's Club of Fredericksburg, and a member of two bridge clubs which allowed her to engage with friends and acquaintances in the local community. Faye was also a fixture in the downtown scene while operating an antiques shop at the Antique Court of Shoppes for twenty years. Faye and Edmund retired to Williamsburg, VA in 2005 to be near their two daughters and three grandchildren.
Services will be private. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.