Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Faye H. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
Faye H. Johnson

Mrs. Faye H. Johnson passed peacefully in her home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the age of 86.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Haynes and Kristin Barbour and her husband Tom Barbour; her grandchildren, Leslie Haynes, Mason Barbour and Griffin Barbour; and her nieces Martha Fisher and Ellen Roach. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Dr. Edmund Johnson; her parents, Clarence and Callie Hairfield; sisters, Lorene Winder, Fern Hairfield, Helen Hill; niece, Lisa Krausse; and son-in-law, Greg Haynes.

Faye was an active member of her community during her time in Fredericksburg, VA. She was a member of Saint George's Episcopal Church. Faye was also a member of and actively involved in the Junior Women's Club of Fredericksburg, and a member of two bridge clubs which allowed her to engage with friends and acquaintances in the local community. Faye was also a fixture in the downtown scene while operating an antiques shop at the Antique Court of Shoppes for twenty years. Faye and Edmund retired to Williamsburg, VA in 2005 to be near their two daughters and three grandchildren.

Services will be private. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.