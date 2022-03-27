Florence "Pat" Beebe
Florence "Pat" Estelle Beebe (Cambron) 98, born in Cape Girardeau, MO passed peacefully March 18, 2022 after a life well lived.
As the military wife of the late Lt. Col. Donald E. Beebe (USAF) of Bucyrus, OH, she visited and lived in different countries. She lived many years in Annandale, VA but most recently in Fredericksburg, VA. Pat was a very active and creative person who, over the years, enjoyed and excelled at bridge, reading, knitting, upholstery, sewing and oil painting.
She was an avid Facebook fan keeping up with relatives, sent emails to family members on her daily activities, and played bridge online with many people throughout the world, even at age 98. She had wonderful friends.
Pat leaves behind sons, Steven C. Beebe (Fredericksburg, VA), Brian D. Beebe (Bethany Beach, DE); daughters, Karen Wilson-Buterbaugh (Richmond, VA) and Donna K. Tanner (Sterling, VA); as well as her sisters, Carolyn Clayton and Mary Nell Martinez (Cape Girardeau, MO). Leaving also to cherish her memory are her beloved grandchildren, Brandi Brown, Trinity Wilson, Dawn Hanny, Eric Beebe, Scott Beebe, Kristen Lantzy, Kendall Beebe, Michael Tanner, and Kelly Horton; as well as her many great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
A private interment will be in Fairfax, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Suite 401-B, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.Online condolences may be shared at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2022.