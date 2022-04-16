Florence M. Franzello
Florence M. Franzello, 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fredericksburg, VA. Florence was born in Canvas, West Virginia on February 5, 1929 to the late Wally and Armintie McClung of Rupert, West Virginia.
Florence was a graduate of Rupert High School and attended the Charleston School of Commerce. She married the love of her life, Sam Franzello, in 1949 and they then moved to Virginia to raise a family.
Not only was Florence a devoted mother to three children, she also worked as a certified cosmetology instructor in the Stafford County school system, and as an administrative assistant for her neighbor and friend, Carl D. Silver. Florence spent her retirement years enjoying trips with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Samuel Franzello, Jr. (Debby), Steve Franzello (Karen), and Mary Jo Benjamin (Tom); grandsons, Ari and Noah Benjamin; and granddaughter, Lisa Franzello.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Franzello, Sr.; eight siblings; and grandson, Tony Franzello.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Commonwealth Senior Living, where Florence resided the past four years.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The funeral service and interment will be private.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 16, 2022.