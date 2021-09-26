Floyd Allen Griffin Sr
Floyd Allen Griffin Sr., 73 of Montross passed away at VCU Tappahanock Hospital on Friday, September 24, 2021. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his grand kids.
He is survived by his loving wife, Madeline; two sons, Floyd Griffin Jr. and wife, Melanie and Joseph Griffin, and wife Rhonda; and three grandchildren, Lee, Joey, and Tabby and two great grandchildren, McKenzie and Ashlynn.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home, with a visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment follow in Stafford Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.