Floyd Allen Griffin Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Floyd Allen Griffin Sr

Floyd Allen Griffin Sr., 73 of Montross passed away at VCU Tappahanock Hospital on Friday, September 24, 2021. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his grand kids.

He is survived by his loving wife, Madeline; two sons, Floyd Griffin Jr. and wife, Melanie and Joseph Griffin, and wife Rhonda; and three grandchildren, Lee, Joey, and Tabby and two great grandchildren, McKenzie and Ashlynn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home, with a visitation an hour prior to the service. Interment follow in Stafford Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Sep
30
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Sep
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
so sorry for your loss
Tommy and Lynn Maddox
Family
September 27, 2021
My condolence to your family and you Floyd
Carl Apperson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Enjoyed competition hunting with Floyd in the nite hunts. I will keep the Griffin family in prayer.
Henry Bell
Friend
September 26, 2021
