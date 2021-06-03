Fontaine Trainum Lilly
Fontaine Trainum Lilly, 72 of Unionville went to be with her favorite things…. Angels, on May 30, 2021. She passed away at University of Virginia Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan C. Trainum, Sr. and Elnor Mae Taylor Trainum. She was also preceded in death by her special son in law, Ernest Landes, III.
Fontaine is survived by her husband of 53 years, William "Sonny". She is also survived by her three children, Michael Lilly, Amy Lilly Landes, and Shawn Lilly. She is also survived by her brother, B. Courtney Trainum, Jr. (Carol) and an uncle, Garnett Taylor; as well as four granddaughters, Jenny Chitwood (Nick), Ashley Lilly (Shannon Arnold), Britney Lilly (Eric Compton), and Kathleen Lilly; six great grandchildren, Madison, Colson, and London Chitwood, Maci and Landon Arnold, and Charlotte Compton; and one niece, Cristy Snead and one nephew, Tyler Trainum. She is also survived by her granddog, Murphy, which she was tickled to shared a birthday with.
Fontaine was proud to be retired from 30 years of service to Orange County Public Schools. She was always proud to see the "Lightfoot kids" over time as they grew up. Fontaine also was a previous member of the Orange County Rescue Squad where she ran the Friday night duty crew with her daughter Amy. Fontaine also was a previous member of the Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department where she also ran duty with her daughter and son in law. She also worked bingo with her husband, Sonny and three kids.
Anyone that knew Fontaine, knew she lived for her family and her grandchildren and family time. Mom / Maw Maw will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Wanda Compos for her dedication to caring for "Maw Maw".
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. The funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Donnie Hughes will officiate the service. Interment will be private. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 3, 2021.