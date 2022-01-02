Sitting here the 2nd day of this snowstorm & effects it has on our region, I am listening to Mass & reading what popped up here. I did not search for this. While reading the words of this dear persons life, I first would like to share how sorry I am for the sorrows of her family & friends & pray that she is a rest & peace with Our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. Second, I would like to add that my maiden name is Mullen & I had an Uncle Hugh Mullen, some called Hughie, We call him Uncle Jo-Jo. This was not the same as Mrs. Mullen's husband Hugh, but we share this name in common. I felt compelled to read about her, have come to admire what is described of her life and wanted her family to know, that even others outside their circle are praying for them. Well wishes for the new year ahead. Kathleen.

Kathleen Kelly-Volpe (nee: Mullen) Other January 4, 2022