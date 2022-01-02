Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Courtney Mullen
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Frances Courtney Mullen

Frances Courtney Mullen, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born and raised in Stafford County and lived her last years in the same house she was born in.

Frances graduated from the new Stafford High School in 1953 which is now Drew Middle School. She was a cheerleader and a member of many social clubs. She married Hugh Mullen in 1961 and they were married for 58 years. Frances worked at Rachel's Beauty Salon for 25 years and then went to work at Beau Monde Beauty Salon until the early 1990s. She truly enjoyed fixing hair and cherished the friends she made through her customers. She loved camping, going to NASCAR races and watching NBA basketball. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Chalee' Carmichael (Robert); two step-sons Kenneth Mullen (Betsy) and Chris Mullen (Brenda); five grandchildren Kelly McCoy (Jimmy), Ashley-Nicole Loving (Kyle), Dylan Carmichael (Erin Noonan), Jackson Carmichael, and Conrad Carmichael; and three great-grandchildren Madison McCoy, Alaina McCoy and Parker Loving. She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Edna Courtney; and her husband, Hugh Mullen.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the church and will also be live streamed via the church's YouTube channel or through the church's website. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fredericksburg Baptist Church
VA
Jan
6
Service
12:30p.m.
Fredericksburg Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was just thinking of you today Frances. I happened to Google your name and I saw your obituary. My heart is heavy tonight as I sit and think about all of our girl chats and how wonderful you and Hugh were to us when we lived next door to you on White Oak Rd. You guys would let our dogs out while we were working and never take anything in exchange for your help. You and Hugh were so inspiring to me and Randy as a happily married Christian couple. I´m so glad we got to know both of you guys and enjoyed your company. You both always had a smile and enjoyed your children and grandchildren. Please except our condolences and prayers on the passing of Frances.
Randy and Julie Emery
Friend
January 30, 2022
Sitting here the 2nd day of this snowstorm & effects it has on our region, I am listening to Mass & reading what popped up here. I did not search for this. While reading the words of this dear persons life, I first would like to share how sorry I am for the sorrows of her family & friends & pray that she is a rest & peace with Our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. Second, I would like to add that my maiden name is Mullen & I had an Uncle Hugh Mullen, some called Hughie, We call him Uncle Jo-Jo. This was not the same as Mrs. Mullen's husband Hugh, but we share this name in common. I felt compelled to read about her, have come to admire what is described of her life and wanted her family to know, that even others outside their circle are praying for them. Well wishes for the new year ahead. Kathleen.
Kathleen Kelly-Volpe (nee: Mullen)
Other
January 4, 2022
Kenny and Chris, I am so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue Mitchell
January 3, 2022
Sending love and prayers
Steve and Sherri Gallahan &family
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results