Frances Courtney Mullen
Frances Courtney Mullen, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born and raised in Stafford County and lived her last years in the same house she was born in.
Frances graduated from the new Stafford High School in 1953 which is now Drew Middle School. She was a cheerleader and a member of many social clubs. She married Hugh Mullen in 1961 and they were married for 58 years. Frances worked at Rachel's Beauty Salon for 25 years and then went to work at Beau Monde Beauty Salon until the early 1990s. She truly enjoyed fixing hair and cherished the friends she made through her customers. She loved camping, going to NASCAR races and watching NBA basketball. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Chalee' Carmichael (Robert); two step-sons Kenneth Mullen (Betsy) and Chris Mullen (Brenda); five grandchildren Kelly McCoy (Jimmy), Ashley-Nicole Loving (Kyle), Dylan Carmichael (Erin Noonan), Jackson Carmichael, and Conrad Carmichael; and three great-grandchildren Madison McCoy, Alaina McCoy and Parker Loving. She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Edna Courtney; and her husband, Hugh Mullen.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the church and will also be live streamed via the church's YouTube channel or through the church's website. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 2, 2022.