Frances Ruby (Shehan) Neuhard
Frances Ruby (Shehan) Neuhard, age 88, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Originally from Frisco City in Monroe County, Alabama, she was the daughter of Reuben and Mary Shehan. The long-time Stafford, Virginia resident graduated from the Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, Alabama with her Nursing degree and had a long and successful career as a Public Health Nurse.
Frances was the first in her family to go to college, graduating with a BSN from Bloomsburg State College in Pennsylvania. She was a woman of great determination, whom started her life picking cotton in sharecropped fields and never forgot where she came from. Frances was a Master Gardener and could always be found amongst the growing things in her garden. She raised three children; Michael, Belinda, and Kenneth, with her beloved husband of 63 years, Preston Neuhard, prior to his passing in 2017. Frances was a long-time member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Michael Neuhard (Jill); daughter Belinda Tierney (Al); five grandchildren, Christopher Neuhard (MaryBeth), Ryan Neuhard, Jennifer Neuhard, Ransom Tierney, and Nicholas Tierney (Katie); brother, Buck Shehan (Ann); and sister, Eloise Austin. Frances was also blessed with a loving and loved considerable extended family as well.
Regretfully, due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4 at Ebenezer UMC, at 161 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford, VA 22554.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ebenezer UMC.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 22, 2020.