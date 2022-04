Frances Lee WhitlockFrances Lee Whitlock, 94 of Spotsylvania passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her residence.She is survived by her son, Robert "Pete" Whitlock and wife, Anne; two daughters, Audrey Bishop and husband, Rex and Rose Brubaker and husband, Bru; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bob" Whitlock.A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the confederate cemetery, Spotsylvania, VA, where she will be laid to rest alongside of her husband.Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com