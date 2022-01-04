Frances Lee Whitlock
Frances Lee Whitlock, 94 of Spotsylvania passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her residence.
She is survived by her son, Robert "Pete" Whitlock and wife, Anne; two daughters, Audrey Bishop and husband, Rex and Rose Brubaker and husband, Bru; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bob" Whitlock.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the confederate cemetery, Spotsylvania, VA, where she will be laid to rest alongside of her husband.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.