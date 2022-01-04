Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Lee Whitlock
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Frances Lee Whitlock

Frances Lee Whitlock, 94 of Spotsylvania passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by her son, Robert "Pete" Whitlock and wife, Anne; two daughters, Audrey Bishop and husband, Rex and Rose Brubaker and husband, Bru; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Bob" Whitlock.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the confederate cemetery, Spotsylvania, VA, where she will be laid to rest alongside of her husband.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
confederate cemetery
Spotsylvania, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.