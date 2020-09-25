Frances Gloria Williams, 89, of Caroline County, passed away on September 10, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Robert Williams; granddaughters, Rochelle Hunter, Taylor Williams, Lauren Williams, Kendall Williams, and Gabrielle Williams; and her brother, Hoarce Smith.
A viewing will be held at Long Branch Baptist Church on Saturday, September 26 at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29 at 1:30 PM.
Some people just make you feel special, like you matter so much and every time you see them you know you are loved, that is what Mrs. William's gave to me. She greeted me every time I saw her as if I made her day so bright, just as she made mine. By this I know God favors me by the awesome people that he made a part of my life. Thanks for showing this Tom boy what grace class and sophistication lookes like. I will see you again Mrs William and I cant wait to see that brilliant smile for Eternity.
EVA WILLIAMS
Friend
September 22, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
September 19, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the family of Dr. Horace (Smitty) Smith. I am sorry for the loss of your sister. Holding you in prayer, Sincerely Nicky Mesiah
nicky mesiah
Friend
September 14, 2020
Robbie, your mother was a delightful neighbor. We would chat when I was walking the road for exercise, sometimes walking together. I loved her wisdom and humor. She gave me some of her cuttings from her hostess and other plants. She showed me her paintings and family pictures around the house and would tell me about her family, especially your girls. She and Julie visited my home as well and I showed them my family pictures and treasures. I know her heart broke when Julie passed away so unexpectedly. I know you took great care of her during this last season of her life. She was just a special lady, and I will fondly remember our times together.
Sharee Skinner
Neighbor
September 13, 2020
My sincere condolences are extended to Robbie on the loss of his mother. She meant a lot to me and I will always treasure the time we spent together over the years. May God bless and keep you during this difficult time.
Cynthia Frye Bradley
Friend
September 12, 2020
To Robbie, my heart is heavy for you and your family. The loss of the Matriarch of a family is so difficult when that's the person you would go to for help and guidance at a time like this. Miss Gloria was one of a kind. My Mom's bestie..Be Blessed and always remember the good memories you and your Mom shared this is what will get you thru. Lovingly Submitted. Vashti Coleman-Catlett