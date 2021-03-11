Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Francis L. Allen
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Francis L. Allen

Francis Lee Allen of Unionville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2021. Born on March 1, 1931, he was 90 years old. Francis was greatly loved and will be missed beyond measure.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean D. Allen and daughter Frances A. Scott. He is survived by daughters, Gail Allen and Lisa Allen; son-in-law, Bud Scott (Ruthan); granddaughter, Megan Parsons (Mike); great-grandchildren, Madeline and Barrett; and dear friend, Rosemary Rogers.

Francis was a lifelong Washington Redskins and NASCAR fan. His hobbies included woodworking, photography, and gardening and was an avid crossword enthusiast.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15 at Rhoadesville Baptist Church, Rhoadesville Va. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the church and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Rhoadesville Baptist Church
Rhoadesville, VA
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rhoadesville Baptist Church
Rhoadesville, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Faith and Mike Jenkins
March 23, 2021
Our lives have been blessed by Bubba and we look forward to seeing him again one day. We extend our love to the family.
Jim and Karen Kinser
Friend
March 15, 2021
Rest in peace Bubba. So glad you and Jean are reunited. Del and I loved working with you in DNA fraternity.
Sue Beauchamp
March 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Allen family. A life well lived! Imagine the welcoming he received...Frannie, Jean, Ray & Peggy!
Janet Townsley
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results