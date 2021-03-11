Francis L. Allen
Francis Lee Allen of Unionville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on March 7, 2021. Born on March 1, 1931, he was 90 years old. Francis was greatly loved and will be missed beyond measure.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean D. Allen and daughter Frances A. Scott. He is survived by daughters, Gail Allen and Lisa Allen; son-in-law, Bud Scott (Ruthan); granddaughter, Megan Parsons (Mike); great-grandchildren, Madeline and Barrett; and dear friend, Rosemary Rogers.
Francis was a lifelong Washington Redskins and NASCAR fan. His hobbies included woodworking, photography, and gardening and was an avid crossword enthusiast.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15 at Rhoadesville Baptist Church, Rhoadesville Va. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the church and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.